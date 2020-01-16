The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Senate Impeachment Proceedings Begin

And so the formal impeachment proceedings begin. Watch with us now and for the duration of the Senate trial. We will have live streams up every day the trial is underway. 9:30 PST: The stream has ended for this segment. There is a quorum call for 2pm EST/ 11am PST for all Senators to be present for the Chief Justice to be escorted in and presumably to swear in the Senators. We will put a post up with a new stream for that one.

