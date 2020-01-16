WATCH LIVE: Chief Justice John Roberts Swears In Senators

Articles

Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020

Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts will be escorted to the Senate floor by Senators Roy Blunt, Patrick Leahy, Lindsey O. Graham, and Dianne Feinstein, where he will then swear the Senators in as jurors for the impeachment of Donald J. Trump. Senators will swear the following oath: "I solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws, so help me God." I am fairly certain some of these Senators will have a creative definition of "impartial justice." Watch the proceedings live, and join us next week as we stream them live here on the site. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

