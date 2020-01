Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 00:49 Hits: 0

Steve Gleason got in just under the wire. Impeachment mania is about to consume the Capitol again, and Wednesday was proof. Press conferences were held. Harsh words were spoken. Poetry was mangled.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/hoh/steve-gleasons-congressional-gold-medal-ceremony-offers-respite-from-impeachment