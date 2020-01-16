The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Courtroom experience a commodity as Trump impeachment trial begins

Category: Politics Hits: 0

The impending impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has boosted the profile of senators who have specific experience in their background: spending time in front of a judge. Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine, who tried cases and pressed appeals as a civil rights lawyer before he entered politics, said Wednesday that Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York has started a dialogue with him and other Democratic senators who have courtroom experience ahead of the impeachment trial.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/courtroom-experience-commodity-trump-impeachment-trial-begins

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version