Impeachment clouds hang over home stretch of Iowa caucuses

Category: Politics Hits: 1This week’s Democratic presidential debate in Iowa was the last chance for the significantly winnowed field to make a big impression — not just before the Feb. 3 caucuses there but also before the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump begins. Of the six Democrats onstage Tuesday night at Drake University in Des Moines, three of them — Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar — will be jurors in the upcoming trial and not free to move about the country, as the old Southwest Airlines ads went.
Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/podcasts/impeachment-clouds-hang-home-stretch-iowa-caucuses