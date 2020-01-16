The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Impeachment Heads to Trial in US Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi transmitted articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday to the Senate, following four weeks of debate over the rules of a trial that could remove the president from office. But as VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the Republican-majority Senate will consider the evidence and determine if Trump should be removed from office.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/trump-impeachment-heads-trial-us-senate-4157501

