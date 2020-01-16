Trump Impeachment Heads to Trial in US Senate

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi transmitted articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday to the Senate, following four weeks of debate over the rules of a trial that could remove the president from office. But as VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the Republican-majority Senate will consider the evidence and determine if Trump should be removed from office.

