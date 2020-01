Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 23:10 Hits: 0

• House Democrats on Wednesday formally shifted the impeachment of President Trump to the Senate, delivering a pair of impeachment articles to the upper chamber and effectively launching the trial to determine whether the president will remain in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/478490-house-delivers-impeachment-articles-to-senate