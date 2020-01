Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 01:09 Hits: 0

New evidence from indicted businessman Lev Parnas related to the White House pressure campaign in Ukraine is escalating a fight over whether to allow witnesses and additional documents in President Trump’s impeachment trial.Text messages,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/478515-new-parnas-evidence-escalates-impeachment-witnesses-fight