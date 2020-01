Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 20:24 Hits: 1

A Very Stable Genius gives pause to ponder: Is this moment simply about Trump — or are we also witnessing a sea change in journalism? Are we seeing new standards for the presentation of a presidency?

(Image credit: Penguin Press)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/15/796128983/latest-retelling-of-trumps-term-smacks-of-a-prosecutor-s-courtroom-summation?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics