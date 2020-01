Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 21:18 Hits: 1

Text messages released by Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas suggest a disturbing focus by Trump associates on getting the U.S. ambassador to Kyiv, Marie Yovanovitch, out of the way.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/15/796767502/document-dump-suggests-trump-associates-were-surveilling-u-s-ambassador-to-ukrai?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics