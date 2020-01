Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 02:52 Hits: 3

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders shared a tense moment after Tuesday night's Democratic debate. Now, CNN has released audio of the exchange.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/15/796871011/after-debate-warren-told-sanders-i-think-you-called-me-a-liar?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics