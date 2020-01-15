Impeachment Articles Sent To Senate

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020

Washington Post: The House voted Wednesday to send the Senate two articles of impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — and approved seven Democrats to serve as prosecutors in the third trial of a U.S. president. The resolution was approved 228 to 193, breaking largely along party lines. Pelosi plans to hold an engrossment ceremony at 5 p.m., and then the managers are scheduled to begin a procession across the Capitol Rotunda to present the articles of impeachment to the secretary of the Senate. 228-193: House adopts resolution appointing impeachment managers and sending two articles of impeachment to Senate for trial against President Trump on near party line vote. Peterson (D-MN) voted No. pic.twitter.com/qKp66qR8HB — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 15, 2020 Update: Here is Pelosi, signing the articles.

