Robert Hyde Says He Was Drunk During Threats Against US Ambassador

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 01:00 Hits: 4

In the continuing saga of Trump's shakedown of Ukraine, the new playerhas responded to his newfound fame as mafia hitman for the administration. Robert Hyde, running for a Connecticut Congressional seat (because, of course he is) didn't deny tracking our ambassador's movements while she was in Ukraine. He also didn't deny sending the tweets that clearly imply he's willing to harm, or arrange for harm, to come to Marie Yovanovitch in order to facilitate said shakedown. Is he going to halt his run for Congress? AHAHAno. What's his response? Well, in a text message to journalist Josh Lederman, he just says, "Pfft. Dude. I was drunk, and Adam Schiff is a turd." NEWS tonight: Records turned over by Lev Parnas to House Intel show Parnas communicated with a GOP congressional candidate who said he had former Ambassador Yovanovitch under physical and possibly electronic surveillance in Kyiv — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 14, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/robert-hyde-drunk-texting