For This Observer, It Was Warren’s Best Debate

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 02:00 Hits: 3

Fascinating to see the last debate before the voting starts be this calm. Disagreements, a couple of flashpoints, but no one engaging in sustained attacks, no one taking big risks. Based on my headline, you can tell this Warren supporter had no qualms about her performance: I thought Elizabeth knocked it out of the park, and most importantly successfully defined the terms of the debate. Voters have to decide on whether the best path to beating Trump is to take the conventional wisdom path- to nominate the careful, moderate white guy who we’ve known for a long time; or to try something new: a woman, an outsider with a strong anti-corruption reform message. I thought Elizabeth made her case well. More on that, and on the Bernie vs Warren issues, below. First, some commentary on the other candidates. I was deeply puzzled why the two candidates who remain pretty far behind in the Iowa and New Hampshire polling, Steyer and Klobuchar, took no risks. To me, one of the absolute, top tier rules of politics (or sports, or any competition) is that when you are behind, you have to take bigger risks. Biden didn’t do anything last night to stir the pot or shake things up, but he didn’t have to, he’s the frontrunner. Klobuchar is a distant 5th at 7%, and Steyer is at about 2%. They both said some good things which reinforced the campaign themes they are trying to build, but neither one said anything to shake things up or change the basic dynamics of the race.

