'Straight News' Anchor Ed Henry Seen Sporting Trump Hat With Robert Hyde

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 02:08 Hits: 3

Lest anyone try to paint Robert Hyde, stalker of ambassadors, deadbeat dad, misogynist, and all-around Trump superfan as a whackjob, think again. He was hobnobbing with the entire Trump family, as well as certain prominent persons featured on State TV as can be seen from his Twitter feed. @PeteHegseth @foxandfriends @edhenry hates this picture. Lol. “Calm down it’s just a hat” was a fantastic gift @PeteHegseth lmao #maga3x pic.twitter.com/KfVnveLs91 — HYDE for U.S. Congress (@rfhyde1) January 5, 2020 Yes, that's right. That is Mr. Straight News Ed Henry from State TV, sporting a Trump hat and hanging out at a Trump property with good old Robert Hyde, the guy who tweeted this about Senator Kamala Harris' withdrawal from the Democratic presidential primary: “She went down, brought to her knees. Blew it. Must be a hard one to swallow….” Yeah, that guy. The intermarriage of Fox News, the Republican Party and the Trumps is incestuous and nasty. Never believe them when they claim they're "fair and balanced."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/straight-news-anchor-ed-henry-seen