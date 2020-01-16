Lev Parnas Implicates Trump, Pence And Bolton In The Ukraine Deal

Articles

Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020

Lev Parnas was on The Rachel Maddow Show Wednesday night for a blockbuster interview (part 1 of 2) and he BROUGHT THE RECEIPTS. Here is a bombshell part where he directly implicated Vice President Mike Pence and Bolton in the dirty deal: MADDOW: So President Trump is supposed to go, he decides not to go. PARNAS: He sends Vice President instead. He's to go there and get it straightened out that Zelensky was supposed to make another announcement. That didn't happen. That's when Bolton, Secretary Bolton, went over there. I think he has a lot to say. I think he's a key witness to his conversation with Zelensky, and when he came back and why he left, got fired, however you want to look at that. MADDOW: When Vice President Pence went over there September 1st, in President Trump's stead, you have reason to believe that Vice President Pence was tasked at that meeting with getting President Zelensky to announce investigation into Joe Biden specifically and tell them they wouldn't get the aid -- PARNAS: I don't know exactly, but like I said, the aid itself was something that I think the President decided to do -- what's it called? I think it was a reaction that there was no announcement being made after so many attempts and so many performs. MADDOW: Holding the aid was the President's sort of innovation to add to the leverage -- PARNAS: I think so.

