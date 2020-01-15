The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

BREAKING: Pelosi Names Seven Impeachment Managers

Wednesday morning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named seven impeachment managers. They are: Chairman Adam Schiff (CA) Chairman Jerry Nadler (NY) Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren (CA) Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (NY) Rep. Val Demings (FL) Rep. Jason Crow (CO) Rep. Silvia Garcia (TX) Today, I have the privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of the President. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/Y2613Ni3pC — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 15, 2020 SCHIFF on new testimony released last night: "That letter makes clear that Giuliani in his own words is acting at the behest and with the knowledge and consent of the president. There is no fobbing this off on others -- the president was the architect of this scheme." pic.twitter.com/R33YVcCqb3

