Senators make their last pitch to Iowa before impeachment trial

For the senators running for president, Tuesday’s debate carried extra importance. It wasn’t just the last debate ahead of the state’s caucuses — just three weeks away — it was also potentially their last big hoorah in the Hawkeye State before they’re stuck in Washington for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that’s set to begin next week.

