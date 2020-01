Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 06:59 Hits: 1

Democratic presidential contenders clashed over a number of issues in their latest debate Tuesday, held less than three weeks before voters in Iowa head to the polls to kick off the 2020 primary season. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the debate held in Des Moines, Iowa, and sponsored by CNN and The Des Moines Register newspaper.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/democratic-presidential-contenders-clash-over-foreign-policy-iowa-debate-4156346