Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020

Senate Democrats are requesting a closed-door briefing on the intelligence behind President Trump's claim that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was planning imminent attacks on U.S. embassies. Nine Democrats sent a letter on Tuesday to...

