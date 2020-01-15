The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Why many Democrats have supported the USMCA deal

Category: Politics Hits: 1

Democrats on the debate stage in Iowa said President Donald Trump’s renegotiated trade deal with Mexico and Canada is marginally better than the agreement it’s set to replace. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which the House approved in December, is likely to hit the Senate floor soon. Trump originally signed the deal in 2018 to replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, and it was expected to take effect at the start of this year. During the Jan. 14 debate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was asked why he plans to vote against the trade deal despite having said it would make ... >>More

Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2020/jan/15/why-many-democrats-have-supported-usmca-deal/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version