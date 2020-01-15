Why many Democrats have supported the USMCA deal

Category: Politics Hits: 1Democrats on the debate stage in Iowa said President Donald Trump’s renegotiated trade deal with Mexico and Canada is marginally better than the agreement it’s set to replace. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which the House approved in December, is likely to hit the Senate floor soon. Trump originally signed the deal in 2018 to replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, and it was expected to take effect at the start of this year. During the Jan. 14 debate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was asked why he plans to vote against the trade deal despite having said it would make ... >>More
Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2020/jan/15/why-many-democrats-have-supported-usmca-deal/