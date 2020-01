Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 22:16 Hits: 0

A little-known provision allows the U.S. education secretary to erase student loan debt without going to Congress. Elizabeth Warren says, if elected president, she would put that provision to use.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/14/796329598/cancelling-student-debt-is-easier-than-it-sounds?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics