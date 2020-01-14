Articles

Nancy Pelosi has new ammo as she urges the Senate Republicans to include witnesses and documents in Impeached Prznint Stupid’s trial — a treasure trove of text messages turned over by the former bidness partner of Wrong-Again Rudy (Comrade Stupid’s second stupidest lawyer) Lev Parnas of Fraud Guarantee fame. Parnas’ lawyer, Joseph A. Bondy, tweeted: We brought the contents of Lev Parnas’ iPhone 11 to HPSCI today, despite every stumbling block placed in our path since @DOJ SDNY arrested him on 10/9/19. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers pic.twitter.com/R9VK3dWWBo — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 13, 2020

