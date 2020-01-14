The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Congressional Dems Now Have Lev Parnas Text Messages

Category: Politics Hits: 0

Nancy Pelosi has new ammo as she urges the Senate Republicans to include witnesses and documents in Impeached Prznint Stupid’s trial — a treasure trove of text messages turned over by the former bidness partner of Wrong-Again Rudy (Comrade Stupid’s second stupidest lawyer) Lev Parnas of Fraud Guarantee fame. Parnas’ lawyer, Joseph A. Bondy, tweeted: We brought the contents of Lev Parnas’ iPhone 11 to HPSCI today, despite every stumbling block placed in our path since @DOJ SDNY arrested him on 10/9/19. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers pic.twitter.com/R9VK3dWWBo — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 13, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/congressional-dems-given-lev-parnas-text

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version