Stephen Miller Shared Article Saying Undocumented Should Be 'Shipped Out On Trains'

Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020

A reminder of what Samantha Bee said in November: Stephen Miller needs to be fired right f**king now. And the latest treasure trove of leaked emails received by the Southern Poverty Law Center and originating at the computer of Trump's immigration adviser are as bad as ever. Stephen Miller also shared an article from extremist-friendly conspiracy website WorldNetDaily arguing that immigrants should be shipped out the country on trains as a scare tactic. pic.twitter.com/vrpA7TR2DL — Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) January 14, 2020 Using cattle cars?Adds a historical perspective. — #Resist Dow Joans ???????? (@jlhaslip) January 14, 2020

