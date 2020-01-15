Ivanka, Trump-Azerbaijan Tower, And Money Laundering

Articles

I’m going to post these tweets by New Yorker writer Adam Davidson for posterity. The Trump-Azerbaijan Tower project is a notoriously shady deal and for some reason nobody seems to care. If only they had used a private email server… For reporters needing to convince editors they can safely mention Trump’s prior financial ties to the IRGC, here are the receipts: The Trump Org proudly announced its Baku, Azerbaijan project in 2014 (the deal began in 2010, signed in 2011): prnewswire.com/news-releases/… 1/ Ivanka Trump led the effort: facebook.com/watch/?v=10152… Her official partner was Anar Mammadov, son of Ziya Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s transportation minister. US state dept officials referred to Mammadov as “is notoriously corrupt even for Azerbaijan” search.wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/0… 2/ That same cable explained that Kamal and Keyoumars Darvishi ran “an alleged Revolutionary Guard-controlled business in Iran” and “developed a close business relationship/friendship with Azerbaijan Minister of Transportation Ziya Mammedov” 3/

