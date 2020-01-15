Lev Parnas Document Dump Is Insane: Assasination Plot, Rudy's Handwritten Notes And More

Articles

I am rarely shocked by things the Trump administration and his loyalists do - that is what three years covering this administration will do to you. But I think we have finally reached the point where I can say I AM SHOCKED. The Democrats were just given a trove of documents, notes, texts and other evidence from Lev Parnas, buddy of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani -- and it is shocking. The Washington Post published 38 slides of information, including handwritten notes from Rudy Giuliani, passports, letters from Rudy to Zelensky and texts. And of all the things in the trove published SO FAR the texts are the most shocking. Why? Because it appears they are discussing an assassination plot against AMBASSADOR MARIE YOVANOVITCH in Ukraine. And who is on these conversations? Lev Parnas and Robert Hyde (Congressional GOP candidate from Connecticut!). Not only are they discussing killing her, but Hyde tells Parnas, "They are willing to help if you would like a price" and then, "Guess you can do anything in the Ukraine with money...what I was told." And during this time period they also appear to be tracking her movements, with Hyde giving real time updates on her security, electronic access, etc. Mobster behavior. Traitorous behavior. Criminal behavior. Twitter exploded.

