The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Democratic Debate Night!

Category: Politics Hits: 1

That's right, folks! It's....drum roll...Debate Night! Get some popcorn, your favorite beverage, and join us for the first Democratic debate of 2020 and the last debate before the Iowa caucuses. Here's what the lineup and order of candidates looks like: Tom Steyer Sen. Elizabeth Warren Former Vice President Joe Biden Sen. Bernie Sanders Mayor Pete Buttigieg Sen. Amy Klobuchar The debate is being broadcast by CNN in partnership with the Des Moines Register. We cannot embed their live stream, but you can open a second browser window and watch it online here. As always, we'll be pulling up a chair and joining you in the comment section for chat and commentary.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/debate-night

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version