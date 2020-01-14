Stephen Miller Echoes White Nationalist ‘Great Replacement’ Theory In Newly Leaked Emails

Articles

A new trove of emails from White House senior aide Stephen Miller shows yet again how one of President Donald Trump’s most influential policy advisers trafficked in white nationalist ideology prior to joining the Trump administration.

Hatewatch, a blog run by the Southern Poverty Law Center, published on Tuesday Miller’s emails to ex-Breitbart editor Katie McHugh that span from March 2015 to June 2016, when he served as former Sen. Jeff Sessions’ (R-AL) congressional aide.

In the emails, Miller railed against Republicans like former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) and Jeb Bush, who supported granting citizenship to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, aka DREAMers or recipients of the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Demanding DREAMers be given citizenship because they ‘know no other home.’ That principle is an endorsement of perpetual birthright citizenship for the foreign-born,” he wrote to McHugh on March 10, 2015. “Not only will the U.S.-born children of future illegal immigrants and guest workers be made automatic U.S. citizens, but their foreign-born children will too because, as Cantor said, ‘Our country was founded on the principle.'”

Miller also wrote that Bush, who was rumored to run for president at the time, “has mastered the art of using immigration rhetoric to sound ‘moderate’ while pushing the most extremist policies.”

He then accused Bush of using “immigration to replace existing demographics,” rhetoric that mirrors the white nationalist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory that posits white populations are being replaced by non-white ones.

In another email dated July 2015, Miller sent McHugh an article penned by Jason Richwine, who has claimed that Hispanic immigrants have a lower IQ than white Americans, in response to Rupert Murdoch’s tweet saying that Mexican immigrants have a lower crime rate than non-immigrants.

“Actually, no,” Miller wrote with the Richwine article attached.

The White House did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Hatewatch first published several of Miller’s emails to McHugh in November, which revealed the future White House adviser’s affinity for white nationalist propaganda, particularly as it relates to immigrant crime rates.

In response to Hatewatch’s report at the time, the White House threw its support behind Miller and attacked the SPLC as an “utterly-discredited, long-debunked far-left smear organization.”

