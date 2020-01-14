The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Documents don’t lie’ — the other fight over evidence at Trump impeachment trial

The high-profile fight over potentially dramatic witness testimony at an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has overshadowed the Senate’s possible demand for a different type of revealing cache of new evidence — withheld documents. Senate Democrats have pushed to include in the trial documents that the Trump administration refused to turn over during the House investigation. But they need at least four Republicans to vote with all Democrats and independents for the Senate to subpoena witnesses or documents, and it's not clear they have those votes.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/democrats-wants-documents-not-just-witnesses-at-trump-impeachment-trial

