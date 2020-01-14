The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Impeachment news roundup: Jan. 14

Category: Politics Hits: 4

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that he expects the impeachment trial may begin in earnest Tuesday, following the Martin Luther King Jr., holiday. The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution to transmit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday. McConnell said senators are likely to take the oath as impeachment trial jurors before the end of the week. 

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-news-roundup-jan-14

