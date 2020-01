Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020

This week the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, setting up a trial to determine whether U.S  President Donald Trump should be removed from office. So far Trump has borrowed from the playbooks of two of his predecessors who faced threats of being removed from office. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/dealing-impeachment-trump-looks-history-4155261