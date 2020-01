Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 17:17 Hits: 0

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday suggested that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has been withholding the articles of impeachment to prevent Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other White House hopefuls in the Senate...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/478168-mccarthy-suggests-pelosi-delayed-impeachment-trial-to-kneecap-sanders