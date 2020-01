Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 20:14 Hits: 0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday named Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) to be the vice chairman of the Joint Economic Committee (JEC), tapping him to serve as the top Democrat on a panel that includes members from both chambers of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/478220-pelosi-taps-virginia-democrat-for-key-post-on-economic-panel