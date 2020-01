Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 17:33 Hits: 0

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said on Tuesday that he will support a revised resolution that would rein in President Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran without congressional approval.Young said that he was supportive of what he called “...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/478175-third-gop-senator-says-hell-support-iran-war-powers-resolution