Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 19:11 Hits: 0

Top Republican senators signaled on Tuesday that President Trump's impeachment trial will likely not be over by the time he delivers the annual State of the Union address next month. The prediction comes as House leaders prepare to vote...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/478193-gop-senators-expect-impeachment-trial-to-go-past-sotu