Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 20:26 Hits: 0

Senate Democrats are asking the Trump administration if U.S. citizens were detained at airports and other ports of entry due to Iranian heritage after reports that Iranian Americans were held at border checkpoints earlier this month amid...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/478217-democrats-ask-if-us-citizens-were-detained-at-border-checkpoints-due-to