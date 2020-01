Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Across the country, dozens of counties voted for President Obama and then in 2016 elected President Trump. In Iowa, almost one-third of the state's counties flipped from Obama to Trump.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/14/796160545/iowas-howard-county-vote-reflects-swing-from-obama-to-trump?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics