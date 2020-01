Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 10:00 Hits: 2

The Pentagon says the U.S. has the constitutional authority to strike Iranian proxies. In Iowa, there's been a shift in tone for the Democratic presidential race. And, Apple again defies FBI demands.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/14/796160496/morning-news-brief?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics