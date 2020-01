Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 14:56 Hits: 3

Days after the House formalized its impeachment inquiry into President Trump, Russian hackers reportedly started working to gain access to Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holding's email accounts.

(Image credit: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/14/796195444/russia-hacked-company-linked-to-trump-impeachment-security-firm-says?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics