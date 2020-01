Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 15:44 Hits: 4

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed House Democrats of her plans in a closed door meeting Tuesday. Once the articles are sent to the Senate, President Trump's impeachment trial can begin.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/14/796212889/house-to-vote-wednesday-to-send-impeachment-articles-to-senate?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics