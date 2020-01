Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 15:53 Hits: 4

The Iowa Democratic Party confirmed to Iowa Public Radio and NPR that it plans to use an Internet-based app to transmit results, but it declined to provide any more specifics or security details.

(Image credit: JGI/Tom Grill/Tetra images RF/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/14/795906732/despite-election-security-fears-iowa-caucuses-will-use-new-smartphone-app?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics