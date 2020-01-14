The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Thank You To All Our C&L Readers

Category: Politics Hits: 2

I, and our entire C&L team want to thank all of you who donated to our 2019 fundraisers. It really made a difference. We are now into our 16th year of providing honest and breaking news coverage while offering up progressive opinions, reviews and extensive media criticism. Quantex tells us that our readership is one of the most educated and informed in the blogosphere. As Duncan writes on Eschaton, “Blogging is hard work! No, really, it is. A couple of posts are easy. Doing this all day every day is hard!” He continued in another article, “Blogging is actually harder than it used to be because nobody blogs anymore.” But we're still here, and it's thanks to you.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/thank-you-all-our-cl-readers

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version