Trump Thinks He Can Take Credit For Obamacare Now

Mini Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on False Advertising. I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare, you have it now, while at the same time winning the fight to rid you of the expensive, unfair and very unpopular Individual Mandate..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020 Fergawdsakes. He is actually telling the cult that he’s responsible for their protection for pre-existing conditions in Obamacare when, in fact, he is, as we speak, trying to overturn the ACA in its entirety, which is the law that provides that protection. I’m sure you all remember what it was like before the ACA. Insurance companies could deny insurance to anyone with a medical condition. If they did decide to insure you, they could charge outlandish premiums making it impossible to buy insurance in any case. That is what will happen if the law is repealed and the Republicans pass some garbage law that tells insurance companies they have to cover pre-existing conditions. They’ll say fine. And then they’ll charge people who have them 485,000 a year and say they’ve complied. Mother Jones explains:

