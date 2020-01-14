Will donors to Cory Booker move to other 2020 Democrats?

Sen. Cory Booker (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
Sen. Cory Booker
(D-N.J.) shares thousands of donors with several presidential candidates, making it difficult to say who might get a fundraising boost from his decision to leave the race.
Among the remaining contenders, Booker shares the most donors (23,088) with Sen. Elizabeth Warren
(D-Mass.), and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
(17,983). Buttigieg donors gave $2.1 million to Booker, Warren donors gave $1.8 million and donors to former Vice President Joe Biden
gave nearly $1.7 million in significantly larger amounts.
If there’s any candidate who probably won’t get a financial boost, it’s Sen. Bernie Sanders
(I-Vt.). Despite bringing in by far the most money and attracting the highest number of donors, Sanders shares just 9,357 donors with Booker, accounting for roughly $558,000 in campaign money.
Among all candidates, including dropouts, Booker shares the most donors with Sen. Kamala Harris
(D-Calif.), who ended her campaign
in early December. More than 24,000 donors gave to both senators’ presidential campaigns, and Harris donors gave Booker a whopping $2.9 million. Booker also shared a large number of donors with former Housing Secretary Julián Castro
, who exited the race
earlier this month. Nearly 16 percent of Booker donors gave to Castro.
Booker said in December
it was a “damn shame” that Harris exited the race while billionaires such as Tom Steyer
and Michael Bloomberg
were able to keep their campaigns afloat with their own money. He also expressed concern about the lack of diversity
in the field, where all of the leading contenders are white, especially when compared to the Democratic electorate
.
Booker suspended his presidential campaign
Monday after failing to garner enough enthusiasm from donors or voters to get a spot on the debate stage. He raised $18.2 million through September, including $2.7 million transferred from his Senate campaign, which is far less than the top contenders. Booker only took in 24 percent of his campaign cash from small donors, ranking toward the bottom
of the Democratic contenders.
The New Jersey Democrat was running out of ways to make money going into 2020. Nearly one-third of his campaign cash through September came from donors giving the maximum amount. Individuals may give up to $2,800 to candidates for both the primary and general elections. Those who maxed out for the primary could no longer fund Booker’s bid.
Two super PACs
came to Booker’s aid amid his money struggles. But unlike Biden, who invited support
from outside groups, Booker disavowed all groups spending to support his bid. One of those super PACs shut down in November, citing lack of fundraising support due to Booker’s public stance.
Feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit the Center for Responsive Politics.
For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: [email protected]
