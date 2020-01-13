Politics Podcast: A Four-Way Pileup In Iowa

Articles

Published on Monday, 13 January 2020

The latest polling in Iowa shows a tight, four-way race just three weeks away from caucus day. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew updates their thinking about who is likely to win there, and about how a win in Iowa could affect the rest of the primary. They also discuss Sen. Cory Booker’s decision to drop out of the Democratic primary and recent polling showing Tom Steyer gaining significantly in Nevada and South Carolina.

