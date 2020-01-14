Dems say GOP broke ethics rules using video trackers in House office buildings

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 00:56 Hits: 1

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is accusing its GOP counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee, of violating ethics rules by sending trackers to video record members of Congress in House office buildings. The DCCC filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics on Monday alleging the NRCC and its chairman, Minnesota GOP Rep. Tom Emmer, violated House rules barring lawmakers from using official resources for political purposes. Twitter accounts for the NRCC and some of the committee’s spokespeople posted videos of Democrats in House office building hallways being questioned by someone in December and January.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/campaigns/dems-say-gop-broke-ethics-rules-using-video-trackers-house-office-buildings