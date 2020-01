Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 09:00 Hits: 3

Algorithms have evolved into to powerful engines of financial technology. But they don’t always live up to the hype, as algorithmic models fail to take account of basic societal concerns like fairness, privacy and bias. Fintech Beat sits down with Michael Kearns to find out what can be done to make algorithms “ethical.” Show Notes:

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/podcasts/can-algorithm-ethical-comes-financial-technology