Warren: Sanders Told Her He Didn't Think a Woman Could Be Elected President

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 13 January 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says Bernie Sanders "disagreed" with her that a woman could be elected president when they met in 2018.

Warren issued a statement late Monday after Sanders said it is "ludicrous" to think he could have ever made such a remark.

"It is sad that three weeks before the Iowa Caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren't in the room are lying about what happened," Sanders said in a statement to CNN who reported on his alleged comment to Warren.

"Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course. After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016," Sanders said.

Warren said later Monday Sanders simply "disagreed" when she told him a woman could win.

But she said she has no interest in talking about it because "Bernie and I have far more in common...we have been friends and allies in this fight for a long time and I have no doubt we will continue to work together to defeat Donald Trump and put our government on the side of the people."

The latest poll in Iowa by CNN and The Des Moines Register newspaper puts Sanders in the lead among likely caucus participants with 20%, followed by Warren with 19%. Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden trail.

Sanders and Warren did share common ground Monday -- both thanked Democratic Senator Cory Booker for running a campaign both said was based on love, justice, and equality.

Booker announced Monday he was dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/usa/us-politics/warren-sanders-told-her-he-didnt-think-woman-could-be-elected-president