Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 00:49 Hits: 1

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Monday filed an ethics complaint calling for an investigation into the House GOP campaign arm and its chairman, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) over the use of "trackers" filming lawmakers in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/478095-house-gop-campaign-arm-faces-ethics-complaint-over-trackers-in-capitol