For Rick Wilson, The Republican Party Went To Hell -- In 2010

Rick Wilson is the Future of Liberal Media Yes, kiddies, I haz seen The Future of cable teevee news! And it looks a lot like four life-long, highly-paid Republican goons and a couple of neutered Liberals, sitting in a drum circle promoting Rick Wilson's latest book and lamenting that, somehow, while no one was looking, their Republican Party filled up with...Republicans! Oh Lordy! Why didn't someone warn them! From Morning Joe this AM: JOE SCARBOROUGH: Since we have four former Republicans here, you will hear from our good friend Charlie Pierce that the party was always corrupt, it was always rotten, it was always racist. You are now reaping what you sow. There are times when I have been going, wait a second, were the liberals right? Were the liberals that said GOP was racist and -- all the things that I have been my entire life, Evangelical, Southern Baptist, a proud Southerner, you just go down the list, right now you look at it and, 95% of the people who voted for me when I was running a very different platform, they are all Trump supporters now. RICK WILSON: I think that Trump catalyzed things that -- SCARBOROUGH: I used to mock the press for always going for the whacko early in the process. You do that because this reinforces what you believe about Republicans. They will never make it. I wrote a column called "Crazy Never Wins" in 2012. We usually got the Mitt Romney, Bob Dole.

